ROURKELA: After two recent communal tensions during religious festivals, the denial of permission by the police for the upcoming Ram Navami procession through the Rourkela Main Road has brought the Rourkela police into conflict with 10 Akhada committees.

The police, led by Rourkela SP Anirudh Singh, have been holding a series of meetings with political and community leaders to assess the situation.

Last year, communal tension had erupted between Daily Market and AB lane stretch during Bahuda Yatra and Ganesh Puja and subsequently in September, police had banned the immersion ceremony of Goddess Durga through the Main Road.

Police have held up the applications of all Akhada committees and have told them that Ram Navami procession through the Main Road would not be allowed.

The newly-formed Shri Ram Central Navami Akhada Committee, an umbrella body of all Akhada committees, on Tuesday pleaded with the administration and police to grant permission for procession.

Committee president S N Kar; convenor Satya Sharma and general secretary Manoj Singh told mediapersons that Ram Navami procession has been a six-decade-old tradition and denying permission for it would send a wrong message. They said barring the two incidents recently, all communities live in harmony and the central committee has impressed upon all Akhada committees to maintain discipline. They said the central committee has received assurance for cooperation from all political parties, leaders of different religious communities and prominent citizens for smooth passage of the procession.

Rourkela District Congress Committee president Biren Senapati said three days back, the police held a meeting with all political parties, including the BJP, the BJD, the Congress, CPI and CPM and there was unanimity that permission be granted. Later, police also sought the views of the members of the minority community.

Sundargarh Collector Bhupendra Singh Poonia said they are assessing the situation and a final decision would be taken after a meeting on Thursday with all stakeholders. IGP(Western Range) R K Sharma said adequate police personnel would be deployed to maintain peace during the festival.