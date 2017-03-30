Home States Odisha

Swargadwara land committee panel finds 65 records forged

The nine-member committee which probed the allegations of land grabbing of Swargadwara land, plans to submit an interim report on investigation to RDC (central) AB Ota on Thursday.

Published: 30th March 2017 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2017 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Swargadwara land grabbing.

By Express News Service

PURI: The nine-member committee, headed by Puri Collector Arvind Agarwal, which probed the allegations of land grabbing of Swargadwara land, plans to submit an interim report on investigation to RDC (central) AB Ota on Thursday.

Informing this to mediapersons, Agarwal said of the total 135 suspected land deal documents and records till date, the committee examined 90 land records. Of these 90 records, 65 were found forged. The probe was conducted on two aspects __ the present land status of Swargadwara and the 16.4-acre crematorium land that has been encroached upon.

The committee also visited Govardhan Peeth on Wednesday and held discussions with the Mutt officials on Swargadwara land grab issue.

Govardhan Peeth spokesperson Manoj Rath had on Tuesday alleged before mediapersons that land mafia illegally occupied ‘samadhis’ of the late Shankaracharyas and sold them to people, who have constructed  hotels and apartments on the land. Of the 120 ‘samadhis’, only 10 are left now. Rath further alleged that although the Mutt won litigations against encroachers and land mafia in various legal forums and approached the district administration for evicting the encroachers, no step has been taken in this direction yet.

Citing an example, Rath said  the 144th Shankaracharya, Niranjan Debatirtha, had allotted tree-decimal land for a Tulsi garden to one Ramshankar Sarangi. Sarangi then sold the land by forging documents and subsequently, a hotel was constructed on it. Even as the Orissa High Court after hearing the case ordered reclamation of the land, no step was taken by the administration.

The probe panel visited Govardhan Peeth and asked the Mutt officials to present official documents related to encroachment of illegally occupied ‘samadhis’ of the late Shankaracharyas. Agarwal said legal action in civil and criminal forums would be initiated against the land mafias while expansion of cremation ground would proceed as per schedule.

The Puri Konark Development Authority (PKDA) had submitted the land schedule for acquisition of 1.53 acres of land for development of the cremation ground while the State Government had provided `94 crore for the purpose, Agarwal said.

On the other hand, activists of VHP, Congress, BJP, Jagannath Sena and Sachetana Nagarika Manch staged demonstration demanding restoration of land belonging to Jagannath temple from illegal occupation of land mafia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp