Swargadwara land committee panel finds 65 records forged

PURI: The nine-member committee, headed by Puri Collector Arvind Agarwal, which probed the allegations of land grabbing of Swargadwara land, plans to submit an interim report on investigation to RDC (central) AB Ota on Thursday.

Informing this to mediapersons, Agarwal said of the total 135 suspected land deal documents and records till date, the committee examined 90 land records. Of these 90 records, 65 were found forged. The probe was conducted on two aspects __ the present land status of Swargadwara and the 16.4-acre crematorium land that has been encroached upon.

The committee also visited Govardhan Peeth on Wednesday and held discussions with the Mutt officials on Swargadwara land grab issue.

Govardhan Peeth spokesperson Manoj Rath had on Tuesday alleged before mediapersons that land mafia illegally occupied ‘samadhis’ of the late Shankaracharyas and sold them to people, who have constructed hotels and apartments on the land. Of the 120 ‘samadhis’, only 10 are left now. Rath further alleged that although the Mutt won litigations against encroachers and land mafia in various legal forums and approached the district administration for evicting the encroachers, no step has been taken in this direction yet.

Citing an example, Rath said the 144th Shankaracharya, Niranjan Debatirtha, had allotted tree-decimal land for a Tulsi garden to one Ramshankar Sarangi. Sarangi then sold the land by forging documents and subsequently, a hotel was constructed on it. Even as the Orissa High Court after hearing the case ordered reclamation of the land, no step was taken by the administration.

The probe panel visited Govardhan Peeth and asked the Mutt officials to present official documents related to encroachment of illegally occupied ‘samadhis’ of the late Shankaracharyas. Agarwal said legal action in civil and criminal forums would be initiated against the land mafias while expansion of cremation ground would proceed as per schedule.

The Puri Konark Development Authority (PKDA) had submitted the land schedule for acquisition of 1.53 acres of land for development of the cremation ground while the State Government had provided `94 crore for the purpose, Agarwal said.

On the other hand, activists of VHP, Congress, BJP, Jagannath Sena and Sachetana Nagarika Manch staged demonstration demanding restoration of land belonging to Jagannath temple from illegal occupation of land mafia.