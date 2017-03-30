BALASORE: Unable to repay the loan taken for treatment of his cancer-affected wife, Sukura Mallick of Mulakaida village, about 35 km from Balasore town, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday.

Mallick had consumed poison on Wednesday afternoon and was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition. He died in the DHH while undergoing treatment.

According to his family members, Mallick had taken a loan of Rs 8,000 from a local Self-Help Group (SHG) last year to treat his wife Umamani, who is suffering from cancer. While he was repaying in monthly instalments of Rs 500, he could not arrange money for the last couple of months.

A daily wager, Mallick had been living in penury after death of his elder son in an accident in Mumbai 10 months back. As he was unable to earn much due to ill health, his daughter- in-law and wife work as domestic help to run the five-member family, including two children of elder son. The Mallick family does not have any agricultural land, which they could have used for far ming or sold for repayment. Umamani said they had pinned hope on elder son, who was working in a private company in Mumbai, after her younger son went missing in 2007. “But his death in the road mishap left us completely shattered. The loan for my treatment added to our woes. My husband was under tremendous stress over repayment of loan. When eking out a descent living was difficult for us, we can hardly think of saving money for loan repayment. I suspect this might have compelled him to take the drastic step,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile, Collector Pramod Kumar Das said Soro Tehsildar has been asked to conduct an inquiry whether the family has been included in the social welfare schemes. “The probe report is awaited. We will extend help to the bereaved family as per Government guidelines,” he said.