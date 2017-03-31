Home States Odisha

Odisha Junior Assistant lands in Vigilance net

A Junior Assistant of Kujang tehsil was arrested by the Vigilance sleuths on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person with an assurance to record a piece of land as his.

Published: 31st March 2017

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A Junior Assistant of Kujang tehsil, Sukant Das, was arrested by the Vigilance sleuths on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person with an assurance to record a piece of land in his name.

Prabir Behera of Pipal village under Kujang police limits had requested local tehsildar to provide him a piece of government land. He also met Das following which, the errant officer demanded Rs 15,000 for securing a piece of land for him.

Behera assured him to provide Rs 10,000 in the first instalment  and the remaining Rs 5,000 after getting the land document. On a tip off, Vigilance sleuths raided Das' office and caught him red-handed while he was accepting the bribe.

