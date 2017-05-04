Home States Odisha

Woman restaurateur held for duping bank

EOW of the Crime Branch arrests the 35-year-old woman for allegedly duping a private bank to the tune of Rs 1.24 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly duping a private bank to the tune of `1.24 crore. She along with her husband had submitted forged documents to avail three home loans from the bank.
Swatirekha Parikshya, who is a promoter in two private firms, was nabbed basing on an FIR lodged by the area manager of ICICI Bank, Bhubaneswar.

Investigation revealed that Swatirekha and her husband Debabrata Parikshya had allegedly submitted forged sale deed before the bank’s Cuttack Road branch for home loans. The loan amounts were credited to the bank accounts of M/s Shree Movers and Traders Pvt Ltd and M/s Sabita Agency in which Swatirekha is a partner.
Special DG (Crime) Bijay Sharma said the couple had also availed similar loans from Central Bank of India and Sundaram Finance by mortgaging the same property which they had used to secure loans from ICICI Bank.

While Swatirekha, who belongs to Choudwar area in Cuttack, was arrested in the morning, Debabrata is in UAE where he reportedly works.
According to EOW sources, Swatirekha availed a loan of `38 lakh from ICICI Bank in October, 2013 to purchase a duplex house from Pushpalata Choudhury by presenting a forged sale deed. To meet the loan conditions, the sellers - Pushpalata and Anita Choudhury - were impersonated by the loanee.
Subsequently, the loan was credited to the accounts of M/s Shree Movers and Traders Pvt Ltd and M/s Sabita Agency. Swatirekha then availed two more home loans for `33 lakh and `53 lakh.
Sources said the couple had placed two lands - one under Cuttack and the other under Bhubaneswar mouza - as mortgage for the loans. Swatirekha also runs a restaurant in Cuttack.

