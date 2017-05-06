Home States Odisha

Bollywood singer to perform at Patha Utsav

Bollywood singer Shaurin Bhatt will perform at the 51st edition of Patha Utsav on Janpath here on Sunday.

Published: 06th May 2017 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2017 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Bollywood singer Shaurin Bhatt will perform at the 51st edition of Patha Utsav on Janpath here on Sunday. Bhatt, who started his career in 2004 as playback singer in Mumbai, got his first Bollywood break with music director duo Nadeem-Shravan in the movie ‘Kaashh Mere Hote’.

Activities like walking, cycling, skating, yoga and events involving youngsters and children will be held as usual. A City-based society will organise a talent show ‘know your world’ for slum children.
Besides, a blood donation camp to honour the martyrdom of Indian soldiers will be held during the event. Free health check-up camps and first-aid training will also be organised to mark the World Red Cross Day which falls on May 8.

 

