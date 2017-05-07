Odisha CM Patnaik back in form: Drops ten Ministers, to induct 11

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a trademark masterstroke, Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dropped 10 ministers on grounds of inefficiency, alleged involvement in chit fund scam and poor performance in the rural polls, barring, of course, Pradip Amat.



The first ever reshuffle in Naveen’s fourth term as Chief Minister, in which 11 new members are likely to be inducted to the Ministry, is seen as a move to refurbish the party image and revitalise its organisation.



The rejig, though, was long overdue considering the alarming frequency at which Naveen used to drop ministers with doubtful integrity like hot potatoes from his Ministry in the first two tenures.



Of the ten, Finance and Health Minister Pradip Amat is likely to be next Speaker of the Assembly in place of Niranjan Pujari who is going to be sworn in as a minister on Sunday. The swearing-in will be held at 9.15 am at Raj Bhawan.



Others to be inducted in the Ministry include old hands like Surya Narayan Patro and Maheswar Mohanty, both experienced BJD campaigners who have handled different ministries during their long careers. Mohanty is also a former Speaker of the Assembly.



The reshuffle exercise also saw Naveen dealing with BJP’s emergence in Western Odisha districts as well as Mayurbhanj which have been given adequate representation while appointing the new ministers. Sonepur, Bargarh and Mayurbhanj where BJD was routed by BJP have been represented by Pujari, Bhatli MLA Sushant Singh and Bijay Nayak from Karanjia.



The inclusion of Pratap Jena is seen as move to fill up the vacancy from Jajpur district arising out of Energy Minister Pranab Prakash Das’ drop from the ministry.



Government chief whip Anant Das and former minister Prafulla Samal have been rewarded for the party’s performance in the panchayat polls. Besides, Balasore and Bhadrak districts to which Das and Samal belong respectively, did not have any representation in the Ministry.

Chandrasarathi Behera from Cuttack Sadar constituency and Sashibhusan Behera from Jayadev are from SC community. Besides, Behera would represent Cuttack district after the resignation of Debi Prasad Mishra who has been made a vice-president in the party. Similarly, Nrusingha Charan Sahoo from Parajanga constituency in Angul district will also be sworn in.



The Chief Minister thanked the ministers who he said resigned voluntarily to work for the party. “I am grateful to a number of ministers who have resigned voluntarily to work for the party. All of us in the party are very grateful to them,” he said.

Likely new faces in the Ministry

nNiranjan Pujari, Prafulla Samal, Surya Narayan Patro, Pratap Jena, Maheswar Mohanty and Sashibhusan Behera are likely to be sworn in as cabinet ministers

nSushant Singh, Bijay Kumar Nayak, Anant Das, Nrusngha Chanran Sahoo and Chandrasarathi Behera are likely to be sworn in ministers of state

nMinister of State for Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallik and Minister of State for Commerce and Transport have been elevated to Cabinet ranks

WHY

Sanjay Dasburma

His name frequently cropped up in the Artha Tatwa Group scam, embarrassing the BJD Government

Arun Sahu

The controversy over “Brahma Parivartan” during Nabakalebara in 2015. His pictures with Daitapatis and then his proximity to Motilal Gouda, a former Factories and Boilers officer who was arrested for forging government notification, drove the final nails

Debi Prasad Mishra

Poor performance of BJD in his constituency was a major reason. He too found himself under the scanner in the chit fund scam

Pranab Prakash Das

BJP made inroads into Jajpur district in the panchayat polls

Jogendra Behera and

Lal Bihari Himirika

Poor performance as Minister. Inefficiency was the word

Sudam Marndi

The Sports and Youth Affairs Minister almost lost his berth in the Ministry when BJP swept Mayurbhanj in panchayat polls

Pushpendra Singhdeo

Another Minister who lost his berth because BJP routed BJD in the panchayat polls in Kalahandi

Pradip Panigrahy

Shadow of chit fund scam

Pradip Amat

Likely to be Speaker again

