Eight-foot long crocodile strays into cashew orchard

Forest officials of Bhitarkanika National Park caught an eight-foot-long female crocodile in Ramanagar village within Mahakalapada forest block which strayed into a cashew orchard on Sunday for laying

KENDRAPARA: Forest officials of Bhitarkanika National Park caught an eight-foot-long female crocodile in Ramanagar village within Mahakalapada forest block which strayed into a cashew orchard on Sunday for laying eggs. The captured reptile was later released in the river water.

Frightened locals alerted the forest officials of the park  after they found the crocodile in the cashew orchard of  Dhanu Mandal. “We rushed to the village to capture the reptile. Later, we  released the crocodile in the nearby river Kantianali within  the park,” said Bijaya Kumar Parida, Range Officer of  Mahakalapada forest block.

“The crocodile weighed about 50 kg. The villagers were surprised how a giant crocodile managed to enter the   cashew orchard. We suspect that the crocodile would have been carried away by high tide of the nearby creek and  entered the cashew orchard for laying eggs. The crocodile did not attack humans. It was also not injured while it was  captured,” the forest officer said.  This is the mating season of the crocodiles and the Forest department has enforced a ban on entering the forest from  May 1 to July 31.
Female crocodiles usually lay eggs in the forest areas near the rivers and creeks.

