Bandh over delay

BARIPADA: Political parties and trade unions of Mayurbhanj have called for a bandh on Thursday over delay in opening of the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Baripada.Members of Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI(M), District Bar Association and Odisha Motor Workers Association held a protest meeting on Monday and blamed the State Government for the delay in getting the Letter of Permission (LoP) to open the MCH. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Union Health Minister to the Collector over the issue.

Though the State Government had earlier announced that admission to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital will start from this academic session, the chances are bleak. Apparently, Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical is yet to receive the Letter of Permission (LoP) from the Centre.

The House Committee visited the MCH and assessed the situation. The panel found shortcomings in infrastructure in the MCH as construction of certain blocks is still going on.

The panel members held discussion with the MCH and district administration authorities. On December 22 last year, a team of Medical Council of India (MCI) had visited Baripada MCH and reviewed the preparedness for beginning classes from 2017-18 academic session.

The team had then advised the authorities concerned to speed up work for compliance of all norms set by MCI. However, things have not moved at the desired pace.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha State leader Kalinga Keshari Jena said the party will not support the bandh under the banner of any political party, but will stand in support of opening the MCH at the earliest.

Last week, the BJP had said the State Government lacks the will power to meet the norms of Medical Council of India for opening the MCH.

Since the Government has been going slow in getting the LoP from the Centre, opening of the much-awaited MCH will be delayed, the party leaders had said.