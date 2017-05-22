Home States Odisha

On anniversary, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talks on last mile delivery

Sending out a clear message to his Cabinet colleagues that there are no place for complacency after a successful journey in the last three years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday advised them t

Published: 22nd May 2017 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2017 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik addressing the ministers at Secretariat in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sending out a clear message to his Cabinet colleagues that there are no place for complacency after a successful journey in the last three years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday advised them to finetune the functioning of their departments for achieving last mile delivery.

Addressing a meeting of the Council of Ministers on his Government’s completion of three years in office, the Chief Minister said he is seriously concerned about the last mile delivery as in some cases, harassment is being faced by people. The service delivery system has to improve, he said.

Faced with growing dissension within the BJD for lack of democracy and large scale corruption in the Government, the Chief Minister came out with 3T mantra - teamwork, transparency and technology - to tame the dissent.

“I want every department to fine tune their functioning with these 3Ts in mind,” Patnaik said with a warning that he would take an independent feedback on the steps taken in next two months.
The Chief Minister also reminded the ministers that it is the job of the Government to empower people. He said, “...It is our job to empower people to aspire high with the faith that their aspirations will be turned into reality. It is this faith that the people of Odisha have on my Government which makes them bless us continuously. Let us work together with commitment and dedication to honour this faith of the people on us.”

Reeling out his Government’s achievements in the three years of the fourth term, the Chief Minister said the Government has been able to complete more than one million houses for the poor, additional irrigation potential for more than four lakh hectares of agricultural land, crop loan at 1 per cent interest to farmers and Mamata scheme benefit for 25 lakh mothers.

In self-congratulatory note, the Chief Minister said a State which was food grain deficit and depended on Punjab and Haryana to feed its people is now the third largest contributor to the public distribution system, thus playing a major role in food security.
Besides, the State, which was known for its abysmal record of infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR), is now better than the national average.

The Chief Minister said his Government has not only improved the economy of the State from financial bankruptcy but also brought a visible change in poverty reduction by uplifting about 80 lakh people from the below poverty line.

Tough Tasks

  • Finetune the functioning of all departments
  • Stop harassment being faced by people
  • The service delivery system has to improve
  • 3T mantra - teamwork, transparency and technology

Achievements

  • Over one million houses for the poor
  • Additional irrigation potential for over four lakh hectares of land
  • Crop loan at 1 per cent interest to farmers
  • Mamata scheme benefit for 25 lakh mothers
  • Third largest food grain contributor to PDS
  • Better than national average in IMP, MMR
Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp