On anniversary, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talks on last mile delivery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sending out a clear message to his Cabinet colleagues that there are no place for complacency after a successful journey in the last three years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday advised them to finetune the functioning of their departments for achieving last mile delivery.

Addressing a meeting of the Council of Ministers on his Government’s completion of three years in office, the Chief Minister said he is seriously concerned about the last mile delivery as in some cases, harassment is being faced by people. The service delivery system has to improve, he said.

Faced with growing dissension within the BJD for lack of democracy and large scale corruption in the Government, the Chief Minister came out with 3T mantra - teamwork, transparency and technology - to tame the dissent.

“I want every department to fine tune their functioning with these 3Ts in mind,” Patnaik said with a warning that he would take an independent feedback on the steps taken in next two months.

The Chief Minister also reminded the ministers that it is the job of the Government to empower people. He said, “...It is our job to empower people to aspire high with the faith that their aspirations will be turned into reality. It is this faith that the people of Odisha have on my Government which makes them bless us continuously. Let us work together with commitment and dedication to honour this faith of the people on us.”

Reeling out his Government’s achievements in the three years of the fourth term, the Chief Minister said the Government has been able to complete more than one million houses for the poor, additional irrigation potential for more than four lakh hectares of agricultural land, crop loan at 1 per cent interest to farmers and Mamata scheme benefit for 25 lakh mothers.

In self-congratulatory note, the Chief Minister said a State which was food grain deficit and depended on Punjab and Haryana to feed its people is now the third largest contributor to the public distribution system, thus playing a major role in food security.

Besides, the State, which was known for its abysmal record of infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR), is now better than the national average.

The Chief Minister said his Government has not only improved the economy of the State from financial bankruptcy but also brought a visible change in poverty reduction by uplifting about 80 lakh people from the below poverty line.

Tough Tasks

Finetune the functioning of all departments

Stop harassment being faced by people

The service delivery system has to improve

3T mantra - teamwork, transparency and technology

Achievements