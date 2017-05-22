Home States Odisha

SCB Medical College and Hospital's genetic laboratory yet to come up

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The inordinate delay in setting up an advanced genetic laboratory at the Clinical Haematology Department in SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), Cuttack has hampered the process of early screening and management of patients suffering from various blood diseases.

Considering the rise in blood disorder cases at SCBMCH, the State Government had initiated steps to set up an advanced genetic laboratory at the Clinical Haematology Department two years back.

As per the proposal, the sate-of-the-art laboratory will help in genetic diagnosis of different congenital blood diseases like Thalasemia, Sickle Cell and Hemophilia. The diagnosis of blood related diseases at an early stage can help couple to have a healthy child. Besides, it would allow doctors to perform allogeneic bone marrow transplant (stem cells are donated to the patient by a genetically matched donor).

As a part of expansion of the Bone Marrow Transplant Centre, the State Government had sanctioned `two crore in two phases for setting up the genetic laboratory in the department.

Sophisticated equipment like DNA Sequencer and a Polymerase Chain Reaction machine would be installed in the proposed laboratory. It was decided to procure the equipment through Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL). But due to delay in procuring equipments by OSMCL, the advanced laboratory is yet to come up.

