ITER’s placement cell head on two-day remand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar on Saturday allowed the Commissionerate of Police to take city-based Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER)’s Dean (Placement) Prof RK Hota on a two-day remand in connection with the alleged fake recruitment scam.

While the Twin City police had moved the court appealing for three-day remand, the court granted a remand of two days for Prof Hota. He was arrested for his alleged involvement in the fake campus recruitment on Friday.

The police said it found the complicity of Hota in the case and he will be questioned about the process of hiring placement firms for recruitment. The placement cell of the college has been asked to submit all relevant documents pertaining to the contract with the firm which has been named in the FIR.

“The private agency had created webpages in the name of multinational companies to deceive the job aspirants who were willing to verify the credentials and contact details of the prospective employers. It is a big scam and the investigation is evolving,” Police Commissioner Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said.

Following his arrest on Saturday, Hota said there was no fault on the part of the institution and held the consultancy firm responsible for the fraud. “The case is under investigation. Those found guilty will be punished,” Hota had said.

As many as 200 students of the college alleged that they got fake job letters for recruitment in many leading companies during the campus placement drive.