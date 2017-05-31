Vig probe into NFBS fraud

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A Vigilance inquiry has been initiated into alleged embezzlement of funds worth `25 lakhs that was detected during government audit of National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS) in Balliguda block.

Under NFBS, if breadwinner of a family dies, the family would receive an assistance of `20,000. The breadwinner should be within 60 years of age and a family will receive the benefit only once. In Balliguda block in 2015-16 and 2016-17 fiscal, a number of families were given the financial benefit multiple times and some persons, who were not eligible for NFBS,were enrolled in the scheme. In the process, `25 lakh was misappropriated. The administration has recommended government to take action against the then BDO of Balliguda Suvendu Kumar Samal, former Block Social Welfare Officer Amrita Mishra, cashier Satyanarayan Sahu, head clerk Prakash Chandra Sahu and former head clerk Jayadev Kanhor.