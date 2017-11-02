Home States Odisha

Protest over bad road halts NH traffic

Traffic was paralysed on National Highway (NH) 49 for over three hours as hundreds of BJP activists staged a blockade protesting bad road condition.

Published: 02nd November 2017 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2017 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:Traffic was paralysed on National Highway (NH) 49 for over three hours as hundreds of BJP activists staged a blockade protesting bad road condition. The activists raised slogans against the State Government and alleged that the 40-km stretch from Singda to Manda of the busy NH is in a bad shape. The stretch has developed cracks and is filled with potholes which hinder smooth vehicular communication besides posing a threat to commuters. Due to the poor condition, accidents have become a regular affair on the stretch, they said.

Zilla Parishad vice-president Narendra Kumar Sahu, who led the protests, said, “It is a nightmare to commute on this particular stretch of the NH which serves as a lifeline for Jashipur, Karanjia and Rairangpur of Bamanghati area in the district. Despite several requests, the State Government has turned a blind eye to the bad road condition.

