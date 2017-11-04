Diabetes society urged to develop treatment training modules

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena urged the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) to develop training modules on diabetes treatment for medical officers and paramedics and help the State’s initiatives to check the scourge.

Inaugurating the 45th annual conference of RSSDI here on Friday, Jena said diabetes has taken an epidemic form globally as almost every family is suffering from the long-term disease. All diabetes patients in remote places can get appropriate treatment at doorstep once the medical staff are properly trained, he said. As per the latest estimate, the Minister said, 382 million people are living with diabetes worldwide while 316 million people are currently at the high risk of developing the disease. “There are 30 lakh diabetes cases in the State which is an enormous burden. Screening reports reveal that six to seven per cent population have been detected with diabetes in rural areas and nine to 12 per cent in urban areas,” he informed.

Under the Non Communication Diseases (NCD) programme, nearly 60 lakh people have been screened in 20 districts of which about 3.28 lakh diabetic or pre-diabetic cases have been detected and are being treated.The Health Minister said now 2.89 lakh diabetic patients are being provided treatment free of cost and the State Government has decided to extend the NCD programme in the remaining 10 districts so that entire State can be covered by end of this year.

“We have launched early detection of diabetes at community level. Trained personnel have been given responsibility of visiting each and every family and conduct first level screening of people above 30 years for diabetes and hypertension. They will educate people on lifestyle practices to prevent NCD,” Jena added.

The three-day RSSDI conference is being held for the second time in the city and fourth time in the State. It was last conducted in 2000. Over 5,000 doctors, 400 faculty members from across the country besides a delegation of 30 doctors from London are participating to discuss efforts and developments in diabetes management.

Stating that type-2 diabetic patients who suffer from renal disease have three times higher mortality rate as compared to those without renal disease, organising secretary Dr Jayanta Panda said such patients must regularly screen themselves for renal disease. Among others, Chairman Prof Siddharth Das, president of RSSDI Dr Sarita Bajaj and president of International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Dr SM Sadikot also spoke.