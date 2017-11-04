Home States Odisha

Worst rural sanitation: Odisha among top nine States

WITH only 43.78 pc of the households having access to toilets and Odisha still third from the bottom, just above Bihar and J-K, Union Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation SS Ahluwalia o

Published: 04th November 2017 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2017 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WITH only 43.78 pc of the households having access to toilets and Odisha still third from the bottom, just above Bihar and J-K, Union Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation SS Ahluwalia on Friday advised the State Government to step up toilet construction work to cover all households by 2019.Odisha is among the nine worst performing States in the country so far as rural sanitation programme is concerned.

On a day’s visit to the State, the Union Minister reviewed the drinking water supply and sanitation programmes at a high-level meeting here after a field trip to a village in Khurda district.
Prior to the launch of Swachchh Bharat Mission (SBM) in 2014, only 12 pc households (1.3 lakh houses) have individual households latrines (IHHL). The State has so far constructed toilets in around 30 lakh houses. Another 50 lakh toilets need to be constructed to cover all the households.
Since, Odisha is required to construct 16,500 toilets per day, the Union Minister urged the Government to take up the programme in a mission mode to meet the 2019 deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahulwalia, during his visit to Angargadia village of Khurda district, interacted with some locals and advised them to create wide awareness in the locality about the benefit of using toilets.
As only 42 pc of the State’s population are supplied with pipe water through stand-post against the National average of 56 pc, the Union Minister asked Government officials to ensure safe drinking water supply to all villages and priority should be given to those villages where ground water quality is not safe for consumption.

With Central allocation of funds under National Rural Drinking Water Supply Programme (NRDWP) drying up, the State said is has become difficult to arrange funds to meet the increasing requirements.
Despite revenue constraints, the State Government has approved drinking water projects worth `3,600 crore, said sources. The Union Minister was requested to increase the Central assistance.
While the State had received Central fund of about `600 crore under NRDWP  in 2014-15,  the assistance from the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation for the current fiscal was `103 crore only.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
odisha sanitation toilet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp