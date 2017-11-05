Home States Odisha

Demand grows for law to regulate scrap trade

Demand is gaining ground to legalise the unlawful metal scrap business which continues to flourish across the steel city in a massive way at the cost of the State exchequer.

Published: 05th November 2017

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Demand is gaining ground to legalise the unlawful metal scrap business which continues to flourish across the steel city in a massive way at the cost of the State exchequer. While recycling of scrap metals remains a necessity for consuming industries, local mafia indulge in violence to control the lucrative trade and promote illegal collection.  Sources said Rourkela is an economically developed city and the nucleus of industrial activities with Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and numerous metal-based MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) is located in and around it.

Hence, generation of massive amount of ferrous scrap metals including mild, carbon steel and stainless steel, cast and wrought iron as well as non-ferrous scrap metals including aluminum, brass, copper, nickel, tin, lead and zinc is natural. Though scrap metals generally come from households, garages, construction sites and dumping sites of industries, there is no mechanism to prove the genuineness of the collected materials.

As per reports, between 3,000 and 4,000 slum dwellers, including women and children of Deogaon and adjoining areas, eke out a living from unauthorised collection of scrap metals from slag dumping yards of RSP. There is also involvement of several scrap mafia who make money from the illegal trade. In 2015, a scrap trader was even murdered near Deogaon over business rivalry. At times, proprietors of local MSME units also get arrested for illegal purchase of scrap metals.

Former president of RCCI B M Agarwal said there is an urgent need to regulate and organise scrap metal collection and disposal with a centralised yard. Traders should be registered to ensure 18 per cent GST collection, he said. Local metal-based industries need scrap metals as raw materials. But in the absence of authorised procurement sources, these units are seen with suspicion, Agarwal said and added that the scrap business should be legalised. “By legitimising the trade, the legal system could also be relieved from the time- consuming procedures of arrest and seizures besides breaking the unholy nexus of unscrupulous policemen and scrap traders,” he said.

Rourkela Development Authority Chairman and former BJD minister Sarada Prasad Nayak, who has drawn the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patanik to this matter, said legalising the unlawful trade would be a welcome step. A committee of Rourkela ADM, SP and senior officials of Commercial Tax department should be roped in to work out the reform plan while the Police Welfare Association should be entrusted to watch over scrap collection, Nayak said. 

