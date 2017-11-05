SP refutes SOG's involvement

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Koraput Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh on Saturday denied involvement of Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans in Sarispadar gang-rape case. Speaking to mediapersons, he said since there was no evidence of movement of SOG jawans in the area for the last one month, the allegation of their involvement in the case is baseless. "We are investigating the case from all angles and working on some specific clues under the guidance of Crime Branch," he added.

On Friday, State BJD SC Cell president and Planning Board Chairman Bishnu Das had alleged that five SOGs were involved in the incident which was revealed by the victim during his visit to Koraput a few days back. Rejecting the allegations, the SP said there was no movement of SOG, CRPF, BSF or CoBRA jawans in Sarispadar area on the ill-fated day.

The investigating officials found the allegations baseless during the inquiry, he clarified.

The SP said the health condition of the victim is stable and she needs psychological treatment. Two senior professors from SCBMCH, Cuttack would visit Koraput to counsel her, he added.