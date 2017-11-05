Home States Odisha

SP refutes SOG's involvement

Koraput Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh on Saturday denied involvement of Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans in Sarispadar gang-rape case. Speaking to mediapersons,

Published: 05th November 2017 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2017 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Koraput Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh on Saturday denied involvement of Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans in Sarispadar gang-rape case. Speaking to mediapersons, he said since there was no evidence of movement of SOG jawans in the area for the last one month, the allegation of their involvement in the case is baseless. "We are investigating the case from all angles and working on some specific clues under the guidance of Crime Branch," he added.

On Friday, State BJD SC Cell president and Planning Board Chairman Bishnu Das had alleged that five SOGs were involved in the incident which was revealed by the victim during his visit to Koraput a few days back. Rejecting the allegations, the SP said there was no movement of SOG, CRPF, BSF or CoBRA jawans in Sarispadar area on the ill-fated day.

The investigating officials found the allegations baseless during the inquiry, he clarified.
The SP said the health condition of the victim is stable and she needs psychological treatment. Two senior professors from SCBMCH, Cuttack would visit Koraput to counsel her, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp