10 years on, justice eludes 52 pro-industry families of Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: For 10 years now, they have struggled to get justice. At least 52 ostracised pro-Posco families of Patna village under Dhinkia panchayat in Jagatsinghpur district have been waiting for a rehabilitation package, which is their legitimate right. But justice has eluded them. After Posco backed out from its steel plant project, the Idco is erecting a boundary wall to protect 2,700 acres of acquired land from encroachers so that proposed Jindal steel plant can be set up on the same land. Though the district administration has sought the cooperation of villagers of Dhinkia to expedite construction of boundary wall, no step has been taken to provide alternative livelihood to them.

The displaced are running from pillar to post to earn their daily bread, they alleged. Sources said 52 families of Patna village were ostracised by anti- industry activists for extending their support to Posco and later, they left their native places following threat by the activists. Their houses were burnt and immovable properties along with betel vines were forcibly acquired by the activists. Around 150 acres of agriculture land of these villagers were acquired. Later, these families were settled at Posco Transit Colony on June 26, 2007 for their rehabilitation. As the company failed to rehabilitate them, they returned to their village in 2013 with intervention of local administration and village leaders. However, they are yet to get back their agriculture land and betel vines from the anti- Posco activists. Despite several requests to the administration, no step has been taken in this regard, they alleged. Manduri Sahani, a widow of the village, said she had two acres of fertile agricultural land and a betel vine over 40 decimals of land. Her monthly income from both the sources was no less than `40,000 per year. “In 2007, my land and betel vines were acquired by one anti-Posco activist forcibly and my family was rendered jobless.

With no livelihood option, we are working as daily labourers,” she added. Similar allegations were reported by villagers Magu Sahani, Rabindra Sahu, Bibekanada Barik, Prahallad Muduli, Karunakar Muduli, Bhagbat Shani and Sisir Dalai. They said for the last 10 years, their betel vines and crop fields are under the possession of rival groups and administration has failed to help them get back the properties. On the other hand, eight families are yet to get financial assistance under Mo Kudia scheme to build their houses. Sarpanch of Dhinkia Salila Nayak said these villagers are working as daily wagers to eke out their living and the panchayat office has already sent the beneficiary list under Mo Kudia scheme to the Government. Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to organise Maha Samadhan Sibira in presence of Collector Yamini Sarangi at Dhinkia on November 22 to address their issues and grievances.