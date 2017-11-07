Home States Odisha

Protest fire over pest attack in Odisha refuses to die down

The agitating villagers said they have lost more than 50 per cent of the crop and demanded waiver of agriculture loan.

Farmers block Godbha-Turum road in Bargarh on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Protests over crop loss due to pest attack in the district refuse to subside with six farmer suicides recorded in the last 13 days. On Monday, the farmers blocked the road connecting Godbha with Turum leading to Sonepur district at Mahulpali demanding crop loss assessment due to attack of Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) pests and untimely rain. The farmers from 15 villages of Mahulpali and Sialkhandta gram panchayats took part in the protest. The agitating villagers said they have lost more than 50 per cent of the crop and demanded waiver of agriculture loan availed by them, interest free loan for rabi crop and inclusion of pest attack in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. The road blockade, which began at 6 am, continued till 2 pm.

It was lifted after Bheden BDO Ajay Tiwari and IIC Tara Jasmine Gudia held discussion with the protestors and assured them to take up their cause with the authorities concerned. Meanwhile, though Collectors have sent their reports to the State Government on crop loss due to pest attack and announcement of compensation package is likely soon, protests by farmers continue in the district. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have grabbed the opportunity to push the ruling BJD against the wall over the issue and woo the farmers. While the Congress is staging a dharna outside the district Collectorate, BJD MLA Sushant Singh has accused BJP of charging up emotions and provoking farmer Brunda Sahu to commit suicide on November 1.

The BJP, however, refuted the charge. Sources said OPCC president Prasad Harichandan is slated to attend the dharna of the district Congress. On the other hand, spokesperson of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) Saroj has reiterated the demand for a relook at Odisha Relief Code. He said the pest attack has raised input cost for paddy cultivation substantially both in command and non-command areas. Farmers have sprayed pesticide on an average of five times and the State Government should consider the ground realities before deciding o n t h e q u a n t u m o f compensation. Citing the compensation of `6,800 per hectare in non-irrigated areas which works out to Rs 2720 per acre, he said by declaring such a meagre amount, the State Government is making a mockery of the farmers. The Government should consider paying at least the input cost incurred by farmers per acre of land.

