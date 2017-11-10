Assistant executive engineer property worth Rs 1 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday raided the houses and property of an Assistant Executive Engineer of Public Health Division-II, Bhubaneswar, and traced property worth `1 crore. The raids were conducted on the official and residential buildings of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Pradip Kumar Patra.

The Vigilance officers of Bhubaneswar division raided his government quarter in Unit-IX, triple-storey building at Sailashree Vihar, single-storey building at Nilakantha Nagar in Berhampur, a relative’s building in Nilakantha Nagar, paternal house at Aska in Ganjam district and his office chamber in Bhubaneswar.

The Vigilance sleuths estimated Patro’s immovable and movable property at `1.15 crore. Patro’s assets includes investments in Kisan Vikas Patra, insurance policies, bank deposits, said a Vigilance officer. The Vigilance sleuths also traced household articles worth `4 lakh, gold and silver ornaments worth over `4 lakh, `81,000 cash and a two-wheeler.