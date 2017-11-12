Meeting held on wall work

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Jagatsinghpur district administration on Thursday held a meeting with different village forest committees of Gobindpur under Dhinkia panchayat seeking support to expedite the construction work of boundary wall on Posco project land by Idco. Collector Yamini Sarangi urged the villagers to cooperate with the administration and Idco officials during the survey and measurement of land for trench cutting to be held on November 13.