Farmer attempts suicide over crop loss

By Express News Service

BURLA/BALANGIR : A farmer, identified as Radhakanta Suna of Semalia village within Balangir Sadar police limits, tried to commit suicide by consuming poison over crop loss on Sunday evening. He was rushed to Balangir district headquarters hospital (DHH) and later rushed to VIMSAR at Burla where his condition continues to be critical.

As per reports, Radhakanta had cultivated paddy over four acres of land. However, while scanty rainfall took toll on the crop over one and half acres of land, the other two and half acres were affected by pest attack. Unable to bear the loss and under loan burden, he was mentally disturbed. Family members revealed that Radhakanta was remaining silent and brooding over his fate and lost crop for the last few days.

However, on Sunday evening, he consumed poison, informed his son Pancha Suna. Family members found the farmer struggling and swooning and rushed him to the DHH. Later, doctors referred him to VIMSAR where he is stable but not out of danger, sources said.Already reeling under dry spell, Balangir district received the lowest rainfall with 100894.24 hectares of land witnessing crop loss of over 33 per cent.