Chinmaya Hanumat Mahotsav from Dec 3

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hectic preparations have begun for Chinmaya Hanumat Mahotsav to be held at Bali Jatra field in Cuttack from December 3 to 10. The 8-day spiritual event is being organised by Chinmaya Mission for the first time in the State.

Briefing mediapersons about the Mahotsav, Puri King and Chairman of Organising Committee Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Wednesday said, various discourses on Srimad Bhagabat Geeta, Hanuman Chalisa, programme on youths and students, Hanumat pujan and Hanuman Mahayajna have been planned. Though the Mahotsav will be inaugurated on December 3 evening, a mammoth kalash yatra from Tinikonia Bazar to Bali Jatra field will be conducted at 4 pm previous day. While there will be Hindi discourse on ‘Sri Hanuman Chalisa - Essence of Karma, Bhakti and Jnana Yoga’ every evening from December 3 to 9, morning discourse will be in Odia on ‘Srimad Bhagavad Geeta - Bhakti Yoga’. Swami Sadananda Saraswati Maharaj was also present. Among others, Swami Tejomayananda Saraswati Maharaj, Swami Nirliptananda Saraswati Maharaj, Paramahansa Prajnananda Maharaj and Swami Nigamananda Saraswati Maharaj are slated to attend the programme.