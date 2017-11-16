Home States Odisha

Chinmaya Hanumat Mahotsav from Dec 3

Hectic preparations have begun for Chinmaya Hanumat Mahotsav to be held at Bali Jatra field in Cuttack from December 3 to 10.

Published: 16th November 2017 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2017 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Hectic preparations have begun for Chinmaya Hanumat Mahotsav to be held at Bali Jatra field in Cuttack from December 3 to 10. The 8-day spiritual event is being organised by Chinmaya Mission for the first time in the State.

Briefing mediapersons about the Mahotsav, Puri King and Chairman of Organising Committee Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Wednesday said, various discourses on Srimad Bhagabat Geeta, Hanuman Chalisa, programme on youths and students, Hanumat pujan and Hanuman Mahayajna have been planned. Though the Mahotsav will be inaugurated on December 3 evening, a mammoth kalash yatra from Tinikonia Bazar to Bali Jatra field will be conducted at 4 pm previous day. While there will be Hindi discourse on ‘Sri Hanuman Chalisa - Essence of  Karma, Bhakti and Jnana Yoga’ every evening from December 3 to 9, morning  discourse will be in Odia on ‘Srimad Bhagavad Geeta - Bhakti Yoga’. Swami Sadananda Saraswati Maharaj was also present. Among others, Swami Tejomayananda Saraswati Maharaj, Swami Nirliptananda Saraswati Maharaj, Paramahansa Prajnananda Maharaj and Swami Nigamananda Saraswati Maharaj are slated to attend the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp