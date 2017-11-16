Jagamohan repair: ASI files status report in HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday filed its status report through an affidavit before Orissa High Court in connection with the progress in repair work of Jagamohan of Jagannath temple in Puri.

The ASI authorities mentioned in the report that the repair work of Beherana Dwara has started and it will take four months to complete. While 180 days will be required for completing the repair work of Jaya-Bijaya Dwara, at least a month will be required for maintenance of Garuda Stamba, the ASI stated. Apropos to the previous direction of the court in response to a PIL filed in connection with Jagamohan repair case, the ASI authorities have filed the affidavit declaring the status of the repair works. On other hand, the division bench of HC, comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice BR Sarangi, has asked Sri Jagannath Temple Administration to submit affidavit declaring how it will give time for execution of these repair works while posting the next date for hearing to November 22.