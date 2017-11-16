Package has nothing new to offer

By Express News Service

BARGARH:It is piquant situation in Bargarh. If crop has failed in nine out of 12 blocks due to deficit rainfall, crop in the command areas of the district has been affected due to pest attack. The condition of farmers is precarious as it will be difficult for them to sustain their families with failed crop and debt burden.

While the land owners may get some relief, if the State Government decides to waive off crop loan, the fate of sharecroppers hangs in balance as they will have to pay back the loan to private money lenders with high interest besides the land owners. But for the first time, farmers of Padampur Krusak Vikash Manch (KVM), led by its president Jayakrushna Sahu, have come up with some suggestions which if heeded by the State Government hold the potential to mitigate the sufferings of the farmers.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Sahu said while the State Government declared package for both farmers of rain-fed and command areas, Union Agriculture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also visited the district and admitted to pest attack. The farmers were expecting that Shekhawat would declare package, but nothing has come of it till now and the package of the State Government has nothing new, he added.

Sahu said though the Agriculture department has taken up awareness campaign after pest attack and political parties are engaged in mudslinging and blame game, no visible effort has been made by any of them to get support required by the farmers and mitigate their sufferings. Under these circumstances, the KVM demands that MSP be ensured to all farmers, all short-term loans be converted into medium-term loans at the same interest rate and fresh loan be given to farmers, he added.

He also demanded that a time-frame be fixed for payment of crop insurance, waiver of water cess and electricity bill against LI points, concrete plans for water conservation, strengthening irrigation and drought-proofing measures. Sahu also stressed on implementation of Swaminathan Commission report, cold storage in each block and laboratory for testing soil, seed, pesticide and fertiliser and promote organic farming.