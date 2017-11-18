Home States Odisha

OHRC team inspects infra at Sishu Bhawan

Acting on the direction of Odisha Human Right Commission(OHRC), a four-member team led by Ashok Biswal on Friday visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP), Cutt

Published: 18th November 2017 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2017 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Acting on the direction of Odisha Human Right Commission(OHRC), a four-member team led by Ashok Biswal on Friday visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP), Cuttack or Sishu Bhawan, to review its infrastructure.

The team went around different wards, interacted with patients and their attendants besides inspecting the health care facilities and sanitary condition. The team also held a discussion with Superintendent and doctors to take stock of the details of infrastructure.

As per reports, the  Commission’s direction came in response to some petitions filed before the Commission raising concern over health care facilities and sanitary condition of the premier paediatric hospital of the State.

“As per the direction of OHRC, we have come to inspect the infrastructure and sanitation condition of Sishu Bhawan and we will submit the report to the commission,” said a member of the team.

