Rain ruins 40 pc paddy crop in Cuttack dist

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE unseasonal rain that lashed different parts of Cuttack district for the last three days has spelt doom for the farmers. Reports of extensive damage to standing paddy crops was reported in all the 14 blocks of the district.As per reports, the district received a total of 392.mm rainfall with Nischintakoili block recording the highest rainfall of 67.2 mm on Thursday.

According to farmers, paddy crop was at the ripening stage and needed sunlight but the incessant rain poured water on their hopes. Dampness in the air will also affect the crop, and fungus which will develop is likely to infect paddy stalks after the rain.More than 40 pc of paddy crop has been affected by heavy rain in the last two days. Most of the ripened paddy plants in the low-lying areas have fallen flat under knee-deep water.

“This year we were expecting a high yield but unfortunately the Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) pest attack and the hostile weather had dashed all our hopes,” said Babaji Das of Nuagan village under Nischintakoili block.“The rain accompanied with wind razed the crops which are now lying under rain water,” said Dipak Samal of Bantala in Mahanga block. If the rain water doesn’t recede by Saturday, the ripen paddy will start germinating, he feared.

The incessant rain has also destroyed vegetable crops across the district. Extensive damage to vegetables crop has been reported from areas in Salepur, Mahanga, Nischintakoili, Athagarh and Banki.