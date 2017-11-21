Mahanadi Crisis: After betrayal by Centre, Odisha plans to move Supreme Court

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the one year time line for formation of a tribunal for adjudication of the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh expired on Monday, the State Government has started considering options to raise the issue in the Supreme Court, where the matter is pending now.

Alleging that the Centre has gone back on its commitment given to the Supreme Court on formation of a tribunal to adjudicate the dispute, official sources said the matter will be brought to the notice of the apex court. Sources maintained that the format in which this will be raised is being considered as the next date of hearing on the case in Supreme Court is on December 9.

Meanwhile, the BJD on Monday alleged that the Centre has betrayed the people of Odisha again by not constituting the tribunal by going back on its commitment to the Supreme Court. Alleging that the BJP led Government at the Centre has scant regard even for the apex court, Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson Prasanna Acharya said it has no respect for the federal system.

Acharya said, the Centre has not considered the issue in a larger perspective and acted politically by protecting the interest of BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh and ignoring the just demand of Odisha. Instead of stopping Chhattisgarh from constructing barrages and dams over Mahanadi river which is not legal and against the interest of Odisha, the Centre has tacitly supported its stand, he said and added that BJD’s fight to protect the interest of the State will continue.

Stating that several rounds of talks at Chief Minister and Chief Secretary level convened by the Centre has failed to resolve the issue, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Deb alleged that Centre is delaying a solution on the dispute to protect the interest of BJP ruled Chhattisgarh where Assembly election is scheduled next year. The BJD will soon launch an agitation against the Centre on the issue, Deb said and added that the protest will continue.

Meanwhile, Mahanadi Banchao Andolan, an organisation fighting to save the Mahanadi river, launched a mass dharna here to protest against the Centre’s action.