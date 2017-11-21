Top gun gives up, setback for PLFI

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:The Jharkhand-based dreaded extortion outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) received another blow after its area commander of border areas of Odisha and the neighbouring State, Akash Singh (24), surrendered before Simdega SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday.

Akash, who surrendered after police of both the States mounted pressure on the banned outfit, has six pending cases at Bisra police station of Sundargarh district which include a double murder. This apart, eight cases of crimes including rape and murder in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district and six more in Simdega district are pending against Akash.

Addressing mediapersons, Simdega SP said Akash of Kolebira area in Simdega had joined PLFI in 2012 after his friend Ratan Gope was killed by operatives of CPI (Maoist).After receiving training, he worked for PLFI in Jaldega, Bano and Tatotonia areas of Simdega. From 2013 to his surrender, Akash was area commander of Anandpur area of West Singhbum and Bisra area of Sundargarh. He was carrying `2 lakh reward on his head in Jharkhand. The Simdega SP said it was an irony that Akash was working for the banned outfit while his father had served in the police force and his twin brother is in the CRPF.

“Akash also revealed that PLFI chief Dinesh Gope is destroying the future of local youths by recruiting them for extortion. He was forced to extort and pay `1.30 lakh to Gope to get a Sten gun,” said SP Singh.

Exhorting the PLFI members to return to the mainstream, Akash said several operatives are getting killed in police encounters and their assets are also getting confiscated. “I decided to quit the outfit after being attracted by the surrender policy of the Government and save the future of my child and family,” Akash said.The SP claimed that PLFI is breathing its last in Simdega and warned the remaining operatives of the outfit to surrender or perish.