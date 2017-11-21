Tribal school teacher held for sexual abuse of minor student

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:An Odia teacher of Govindpalli-based Higher Secondary School run by Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Department was arrested on charges of sexually abusing and harassing a minor girl student of Plus Two Science. The lecturer was identified as Ajaya Kumar Sutar (41).

Alleging that she was sexually abused and harassed by three locals in the school kitchen room on November 14, the minor girl had a lodged an FIR with Mathili police demanding action against the accused. In her complaint, she also stated that Odia lecturer Ajaya was misbehaved by the accused when he protested the incident.

Following the allegation, the cops recorded the victim’s statement before a magistrate in Malkangiri.

Police said contrary to the girl’s claims, no evidence was established against the three accused during investigation. However, Ajaya was found to be the culprit. The girl’s relatives had told the media a few days back that they were being threatened by Ajaya to withdraw the case.

This apart, school Principal Chaitanya Nali had also blamed the lecturer for the incident. Similarly, the relatives of the local persons against whom the girl had brought the charge, claimed that the accused were not present at the spot where the incident allegedly took place.

“While tracking the calls, we came to know that Ajaya had made at least 2,143 calls to the girl from his two mobile numbers during the last three months. The mobile phones of the lecturer and two other guys have been sent to forensic laboratory in Bhubaneswar to retrieve the deleted numbers,” police said.

The lecturer was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and produced in Malkangri court.