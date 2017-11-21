Home States Odisha

Tribal school teacher held for sexual abuse of minor student

An Odia teacher of Govindpalli-based Higher Secondary School run by Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Department was arrested on charges of sexually abusing and harassing a minor girl student of Plus Two Science. The lecturer was identified as Ajaya Kumar Sutar (41).

Published: 21st November 2017 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2017 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

The accused teacher in police custody | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:An Odia teacher of Govindpalli-based Higher Secondary School run by Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Department was arrested on charges of sexually abusing and harassing a minor girl student of Plus Two Science. The lecturer was identified as Ajaya Kumar Sutar (41).

Alleging that she was sexually abused and harassed by three locals in the school kitchen room on November 14, the minor girl had a lodged an FIR with Mathili police demanding action against the accused. In her complaint, she also stated that Odia lecturer Ajaya was misbehaved by the accused when he protested the incident.

Following the allegation, the cops recorded the victim’s statement before a magistrate in Malkangiri.
Police said contrary to the girl’s claims, no evidence was established against the three accused during investigation. However, Ajaya was found to be the culprit. The girl’s relatives had told the media a few days back that they were being threatened by Ajaya to withdraw the case.

This apart, school Principal Chaitanya Nali had also blamed the lecturer for the incident. Similarly, the relatives of the local persons against whom the girl had brought the charge, claimed that the accused were not present at the spot where the incident allegedly took place.

“While tracking the calls, we came to know that Ajaya had made at least 2,143 calls to the girl from his two mobile numbers during the last three months. The mobile phones of the lecturer and two other guys have been sent to forensic laboratory in Bhubaneswar to retrieve the deleted numbers,” police said.
The lecturer was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and produced in Malkangri court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp