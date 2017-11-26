Home States Odisha

Army Chief visits Puri, Gopalpur  

Published: 26th November 2017 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2017 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat with Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi in front of Jagannath Temple on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

PURI/BERHAMPUR : Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, along with his wife, on Saturday visited Sri Jagannath temple in Puri on Saturday. The helicopter carrying him and his wife landed at the Puri helipad amid tight security. He was taken to Raj Bhawan. He was received by the Superintendent of Police, officers of district and temple administration. Priest Ramchandra Puran Panda guided the couple to the temple. They offered prayers at the Ganesh, Vimala, Mahalaxmi temples and later offered prayers to the holy trinity. The couple visited the Sun temple at Konark.Later, they left for Gopalpur military station. He was received by Station Commandant P.S. Jaggi and other staffs.

