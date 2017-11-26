Division of taxpayers under GST completed

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The exercise of division of 1,31,791 GST migrated assessees (Goods and Services Tax Identification Numbers) between the Central and State GST administration in Odisha was completed last week as per the principles mandated by the GST Council (GSTC). Commissioner of Central Taxes, Rourkela Central GST and CX Commissioner Satyendra Kumar Singh said as per the guidelines prescribed by the GSTC, the taxpayers with turnover of more than `1.5 crore have been divided in the ratio of 50:50 and with the turnover of below `1.5 crore have been divided in the ratio of 10:90 between the Central and State GST administration respectively to ensure single interface under the GST regime.

Accordingly, out of the 1,31,791 taxpayers, 20,032 and 1,11,759 have been assigned to Central and State GST administration respectively. Singh said out of the 20,032 migrated taxpayers assigned to the Central GST administration, the Rourkela GST Commissionerate has received 5,915. The taxpayers, trade and industry, practitioners and other stakeholders can ascertain the jurisdiction of GST administration either by visiting the nearest GST Seva Kendra or by contacting the GST Seva Kendras at Rourkela (0661-2402425, 919437248866). They can also visit the nearby Central and State GST offices to ascertain the jurisdiction of GST administration, he said.

