Lady teacher engages schoolgirls in farm work

Parents and students during a meeting at Ghulughulia village in Mayurbhanj district | Express

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a lady teacher of an Upgraded Upper Primary (UGUP) School in Mayurbhanj district allegedly lured three tribal girls students on the pretext of gifting them dresses and engage them in farm activities on a daily wage of `100 each. The incident came to light when their parents and locals locked the gate of Ghulughulia UGUP School in Thakurmunda and staged an agitation on Saturday demanding stringent action against the erring teacher. 

It triggered tension in the locality and higher authorities swung into action as Mayurbhanj is the only district in the State to be declared as child labour free. Local MLA Padmacharan Haiburu and Assistant Block Education Officer Jagdish Nayak reached there and pacified them.The students, who had left the school with the teacher on November 20, returned on Friday after their parents started searching for them and threatened legal action against the school authorities. 

Parents of the students alleged that language teacher Sangeet Sarita Munda had forcibly taken two students of Class VII and one of Class VI to her village in Keonjhar district and made them work in her paddy field for three days without their knowledge.“My daughter had gone to the school on Monday like other days. But when she did not return home, I inquired with the school teachers, one of whom said Munda has lured three students to engage them in farm activities,” said Babun Haiburu, a parent. 

On knowing that parents are searching for their children and aggrieved over the incident, the teacher brought them back to school only to face the wrath of locals. Admitting that she committed an unpardonable mistake, Munda has submitted a written apology before the school managing committee.
However, the parents do not want to let it go. Accusing the teacher of playing with the lives of students, they said such incidents are uncalled for at a time when the students are approaching half-yearly examination which is scheduled for next month. 

“The teachers now should focus on teaching and make students practice papers so that they can score more marks. But how could she dare to engage them in farm activities? It is just unimaginable,” said another parent Pelong Soren and demanded exemplary action.Meanwhile, Collector Surendra Meena has ordered a probe into the incident. District Project Coordinator of Sarva Siksha Abhijan (SSA) Bibekananda Sahu said Thakurmunda Block Education Officer has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. “Munda is a contractual teacher. If the allegation is found to be true, she will be disengaged as per law,” he added. 

