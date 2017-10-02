BJD’s Jana Sampark rally on Central apathy from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch the 10-day Jana Sampark Padyatra of BJD from here on Monday. This was announced by Rajya Sabha member and spokesman Prasanna Acharya, vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra and spokesperson Prashant Nanda at a media conference here on Sunday. The padyatra will start from Mahisakhal Behera Sahi in Ekamra Assembly constituency.

BJD workers in all the urban local bodies and villages will be involved in the annual Statewide padyatra which will conclude on October 11, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan. The BJD leaders said the party will raise the issue of the Centre’s neglect and Odisha’s demand for special category State status during the padyatra.

The BJD leaders said the objective of the programme is to create awareness among the people and inform them about the injustice being meted out to Odisha by the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre. Tacit support extended by the Centre to Chhattisgarh on Mahanadi river water dispute, Central Government’s double speak on Polavaram dam issue and abnormal hike in prices of petrol and diesel will also be raised by the party.

Besides, achievements of the State Government during the last 17 years will also be highlighted during the march, the BJD leaders said and added that party workers will clarify on different issues including the campaign launched by the BJP against the BJD. Another major campaign issue will be to highlight budget cut resorted to by the Centre for different welfare programmes, they said and added that implementation of welfare schemes benefiting the poor have been affected because of the slashing of allocation.

This apart, the BJD leaders said the party would demand a hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy in the State, resolution of Polavaram issue and cut in fuel prices during the event.