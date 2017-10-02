Home States Odisha

Immersion carnival marks stray disorders

THE immersion procession in the Capital City was marked by law and order problems and traffic congestions on Sunday.

Published: 02nd October 2017 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2017 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

An idol of Goddess Durga being taken for immersion in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE immersion procession in the Capital City was marked by law and order problems and traffic congestions on Sunday. By 10.30 pm, at least 20 of total 168 idols of Goddess Durga were immersed in the makeshift ponds constructed on the banks of Kuakhai and Daya rivers.
At Rasulgarh puja pandal, some locals clashed with the city cops over use of crackers. They also blocked the road as the prevented them from fireworks. The commuters from Rasulgarh to Bomikhal and Rasulgarh to Saheed Nagar had a tough time due to the blockade.

The procession from Rasulgarh was also taken out on the wrong route, which added to the trouble of commuters travelling between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. “The protestors sat on the road after the police did not allow them to burn crackers. They were later dispersed by police,” Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said.

Similarly, traffic on the Vani Vihar flyover was moving at a snail’s pace as people had assembled there to witness the procession which crossed through Saheed Nagar. Commissionerate Police said they had directed all the puja committees to stop the music after midnight.
The city police also detained a couple of miscreants for pick-pocketing during the festivities. While Nayapalli Police detained five youths hailing from Bihar, Saheed Nagar police detained at least two youths.

Another case of theft was also reported at a Chhattisgarh-based native’s residence near Ram Mandir Square.The occupants of the house alleged that gold ornaments and cash were stolen from their house while they were away in the evening to witness the procession.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp