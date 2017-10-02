Immersion carnival marks stray disorders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE immersion procession in the Capital City was marked by law and order problems and traffic congestions on Sunday. By 10.30 pm, at least 20 of total 168 idols of Goddess Durga were immersed in the makeshift ponds constructed on the banks of Kuakhai and Daya rivers.

At Rasulgarh puja pandal, some locals clashed with the city cops over use of crackers. They also blocked the road as the prevented them from fireworks. The commuters from Rasulgarh to Bomikhal and Rasulgarh to Saheed Nagar had a tough time due to the blockade.

The procession from Rasulgarh was also taken out on the wrong route, which added to the trouble of commuters travelling between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. “The protestors sat on the road after the police did not allow them to burn crackers. They were later dispersed by police,” Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said.

Similarly, traffic on the Vani Vihar flyover was moving at a snail’s pace as people had assembled there to witness the procession which crossed through Saheed Nagar. Commissionerate Police said they had directed all the puja committees to stop the music after midnight.

The city police also detained a couple of miscreants for pick-pocketing during the festivities. While Nayapalli Police detained five youths hailing from Bihar, Saheed Nagar police detained at least two youths.

Another case of theft was also reported at a Chhattisgarh-based native’s residence near Ram Mandir Square.The occupants of the house alleged that gold ornaments and cash were stolen from their house while they were away in the evening to witness the procession.