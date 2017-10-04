IOCL oustees to stage hunger stir

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Members of Jamihara Krushak Ekta Manch have threatened to stage hunger strike in front of Kujang tehsil from October 16 demanding permanent jobs for IOCL land losers and displaced families.

Informing this, president of the forum Navin Pradhan claimed that 3,345 acres of land from 17 revenues villages in Kujang and Erasama tehsils were acquired for IOCL’s refinery project. The compensation and rehabilitation packages meant for land losers have not been properly implemented by Jagatsinghpur district administration and IOCL authorities, he said. The promise of employment for land losers given by the IOCL authorities are yet to be fulfilled, he alleged.

Sources said as per the decision of Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting held on April 20, the IOCL management had relaxed the qualification criteria for the posts of junior engineers and assistants. Candidates having experiences in other Odisha-based industries like steel and aluminium are also being considered. Opportunities are being provided to local candidates having diploma qualifications in chemical, electrical and mechanical engineering as well as ITI (fitter) having no experience for engagement as apprentices. Paradip refinery had sponsored 65 candidates belonging to displaced families for skill development in ITI Cuttack in 2005. Last year, IOCL had also sponsored 30 candidates belonging to land loser families for skill development training on plastics processing machine operation at CIPET, Bhubaneswar, IOCL sources said.

Considering the refinery’s requirement of highly skilled and technically competent manpower for operation and maintenance, employment opportunities for skilled, semi-skilled and un-skilled categories are limited to contracts in maintenance, support services and PP projects, it added.