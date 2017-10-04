Home States Odisha

IOCL oustees to stage hunger stir

Members of Jamihara Krushak Ekta Manch have threatened to stage hunger strike in front of Kujang tehsil from October 16 demanding permanent jobs for IOCL land losers and displaced families.

Published: 04th October 2017 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2017 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Members of Jamihara Krushak Ekta Manch have threatened to stage hunger strike in front of Kujang tehsil from October 16 demanding permanent jobs for IOCL land losers and displaced families.
Informing this, president of the forum Navin Pradhan claimed that 3,345 acres of land from 17 revenues villages in Kujang and Erasama tehsils were acquired for IOCL’s refinery project. The compensation and rehabilitation packages meant for land losers have not been properly implemented by  Jagatsinghpur district administration and IOCL authorities, he said.  The promise of employment for land losers given by the IOCL authorities are yet to be fulfilled, he alleged.

Sources said as per the decision of Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting held on April 20, the IOCL management had relaxed the qualification criteria for the posts of junior engineers and assistants. Candidates having experiences in other Odisha-based industries like steel and aluminium are also being considered. Opportunities are being provided to local candidates having diploma qualifications in chemical, electrical and mechanical engineering as well as ITI (fitter) having no experience for engagement as apprentices. Paradip refinery had sponsored 65 candidates belonging to displaced families for skill development in ITI Cuttack in 2005. Last year, IOCL had also sponsored 30 candidates belonging to land loser families for skill development training on plastics processing machine operation at CIPET, Bhubaneswar, IOCL sources said.

Considering the refinery’s requirement of highly skilled and technically competent manpower for operation and maintenance, employment opportunities for skilled, semi-skilled and un-skilled categories are limited to contracts in maintenance, support services and PP projects, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp