Home States Odisha

Stone laid for Habishiyali building

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for a Habishiyali building at Puri through video conferencing on the occasion of first day of Kartik month on Friday.

Published: 07th October 2017 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2017 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for a Habishiyali building at Puri through video conferencing on the occasion of first day of Kartik month on Friday. The seven-storey building near Narendra Pokhari  will house thousands of woman devotees who visit Puri every year to observe the month-long Kartik Brata.

This year, the Puri administration is providing lodging arrangement for about 2,000 women devotees who have arrived here for the brata. Besides arrangement for accommodation for the devotees, provisions have been  made for safe drinking water, health, sanitation and other basic necessities.     
The lodging arrangements have been made at Kalyan mandap, Mochi Sahi, Bagala Dharmasala and Narendra Kona.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp