Stone laid for Habishiyali building

By Express News Service

PURI:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for a Habishiyali building at Puri through video conferencing on the occasion of first day of Kartik month on Friday. The seven-storey building near Narendra Pokhari will house thousands of woman devotees who visit Puri every year to observe the month-long Kartik Brata.

This year, the Puri administration is providing lodging arrangement for about 2,000 women devotees who have arrived here for the brata. Besides arrangement for accommodation for the devotees, provisions have been made for safe drinking water, health, sanitation and other basic necessities.

The lodging arrangements have been made at Kalyan mandap, Mochi Sahi, Bagala Dharmasala and Narendra Kona.