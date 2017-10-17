Low pressure shadow on Diwali fest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the south-west monsoon exited from most parts of the State on Monday, the low pressure formed over Central Bay of Bengal will in, most likelihood, brush southern Odisha on Diwali but would trigger heavy rains across southern and coastal pockets of the State.

The model predictions show a typically curved movement of the system which will hit north Andhra Pradesh before getting into Central Odisha. Soon after, it is predicted to move to Chhattisgarh for a day before curving back into the State again.Going by the India Meteorological Department, the system will trigger rains in the State till October 23-24 from October 19.

The system, according to IMD, Odisha chief Sarat Chandra Sahu, will head in a northern direction from its current position. It will cross land near north Andhra Pradesh and may brush south Odisha districts on its way.“Under its impact, heavy showers are predicted in south and coastal pockets of the State on October 19 and 20. Then it will move into central regions of the State,” Sahu said.

The system will then move northwards and go into Chhattisgarh where it will trigger showers on October 21 before turning into northern Odisha. More showers are expected in the State during October 22-23.

Under the spells of heavy showers, flash-floods are expected in some parts of the State. The weather office said, the system will intensify into a depression and may turn into a deep depression but its further concentration into a storm is unlikely.

While the system is expected to dampen the Diwali spirits, the south west monsoon has withdrawn from three-fourth of the State on the day. The withdrawal line was passing through Chandbali, Titilagarh and Chandrapur which means it is yet to go out of some parts of coastal pockets of Odisha which is expected in a few days.