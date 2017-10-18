13 more PHCs in State soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is going to open 13 more PHCs (New) and upgrade five PHCs (New) to CHCs besides providing Sub-Division Hospital (SDH) facilities at six CHCs.

As per a notification published by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday, Jajpur, Balasore, Balangir, Ganjam, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts will have the new PHCs very soon.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said, the new health facilities will be operationalised after required infrastructure and manpower are made available. “Apart from this, the bed strength of Kotpad CHC has been increased to 30. The Government is taking every possible step to augment healthcare in the State.”