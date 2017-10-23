Home States Odisha

BJD leader Damodar Rout says Congress should align with BJD, creates flutter

Since Congress is a secular party, Rout said, there should not be any objection in aligning with it to defeat the BJP's ‘120+ mission’ in Odisha.

Orissa Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout. (File photo: EPS)

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the war of words between the BJD and BJP intensified in Odisha, vice-president of the regional outfit and senior cabinet minister Damodar Rout on Monday created a ripple in the political circle by calling for an alliance with the Congress to defeat the saffron party in the state.

“Congress should identify which seats from the 147 assembly constituencies in Odisha it is in a position to win,” he said and added that other like-minded political parties should also come forward to check BJP.

Known for his off-the-cuff remarks, Rout, however, said chief minister Naveen Patnaik will take a decision in this regard.

However, BJD MP Kalikesh Singh was quick to reject such a possibility by saying there is no need for an alliance with the Congress in Odisha to defeat BJP.

Stating that BJD alone can take on BJP in the state, Singhdeo said the matter is different in states where the latter is in a strong position. The BJD has always maintained equal distance between Congress and BJP, he said.

The Congress also did not show any interest in the proposal floated by Rout. "Such a decision can be taken only by high commands of both the parties," leader of the opposition in the assembly Narasingh Mishra said and added that Rout is neither the president of BJD nor a spokesperson.

No political party should react to such a statement, Mishra said and added that Congress is still the main opposition in Odisha and opposed to the ruling BJD.

BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra said Rout has floated the proposal for an alliance with the Congress as the regional outfit is apprehensive about the rapid growth of BJP in Odisha.

