Odisha ‘focus state’ in World Food India 2017

Odisha is set to participate as a ‘Focus State’ in the World Food India (WFI) 2017, mega international food event, to be held at New Delhi next month.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is set to participate as a ‘Focus State’ in the World Food India (WFI) 2017, mega international food event, to be held at New Delhi next month.

More than 200 global companies and 41 global CEOs from 30 countries will be participating in the event to be held from November 3 to 5. The event will also see 21 ministerial and business delegations, Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises Minister Prafulla Samal said.

More than 450 domestic companies and leading R&D institutes besides 95 Indian industry captains will make their presence felt.

Additional Chief Secretary, MSME Department LN Gupta said, Odisha will set up its own pavilion with 12 stalls to showcase its strength.

Odisha Seafood Exporters’ Association along with Directorate of Fisheries will present the seafood sector. Directorate of Horticulture and APICOL along with local industry will showcase processed agro-food items and spices of Odisha, he added.

Business delegates will have B2B meetings with investors and entrepreneurs of other states and countries.

Japan, Denmark and Germany are partner countries in the World Food India-2017 and Italy, Netherlands are 'Focus Countries'.A seminar on “Potential of Food Processing Sector in Odisha” will be organised on November 3, at Vigyan Bhawan.

