Operation in MCL takes a hit after worker’s death

 Operation in Talcher Coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was disrupted after death of a worker on Friday.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Operation in Talcher Coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was disrupted after death of a worker on Friday. The deceased was identified as Suman Behera (26), who worked as Electrical Helper in Ananta Open Cast Project (OCP) of Bharatpur Mines Project.As per reports, Behera reported for duty at 7 am but left the workplace unauthorisedly. He met with a fatal road accident at around 10 am near Talcher By-pass road outside the coal mining area.

Following the mishap, workers’ unrest was witnessed which resulted in total stoppage of mining operations in Ananta OCP. The stoppage led to a loss of 3,500 tonnes of coal, 3,000 cubic metres of Over Burden Removal besides heavy demurrage costs to MCL by way of non-loading of 10,000 tonnes of coal from Bhubaneswari OCP, Bharatpur OCP and Ananta OCP to the Railway Sidings.  Public Relation Officer of MCL Dikken Mehra said the Project Officer of Ananta OCP filed an FIR with the Colliery police in this regard. He said after post-mortem, the body of Behera was taken to the Time Office by a mob led by Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan, trade union leader  Biswanath Behera, Ghantapada Sarpanch Manoj Sahoo and other workers.

They demanded immediate provisional appointment letter to the unmarried sister of the deceased. Since it was against the rules, the MCL management offered to extend all legitimate terminal benefits. But, it was turned down by the agitators.Mehra termed the death of Behera as unfortunate and expressed inability to give in to the illegal demands raised by the agitators besides condemning their action.

