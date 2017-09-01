Home States Odisha

CG aircraft hangar to open today

Director-General (DG) of Coast Guard Rajendra Singh will inaugurate the multi-mission maritime aircraft hangar at Coast Guard Air Enclave here on Friday.

Published: 01st September 2017 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2017 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director-General (DG) of Coast Guard Rajendra Singh will inaugurate the multi-mission maritime aircraft hangar at Coast Guard Air Enclave here on Friday.
Singh, who will be on a day's visit to the city, will make a review of the operations undertaken by the Coast Guard Air Enclave. His visit is expected to bolster coastal security in the State.

At present, the Coast Guard (CG) operates two Dornier aircraft from Bhubaneswar which are deployed extensively for EEZ patrolling, maritime surveillance, search and rescue and disaster management.  The aircraft were recently deployed for air-dropping of food packets during the flash floods in Rayagada.
Recently, the Centre has approved a `32,000-crore plan to give more teeth to the Coast Guard which aims to improve its force level to 175 ships and 110 aircraft by 2022.

The air arm of the Coast Guard is set to get a major boost as orders have been placed for 16 indigenous Dhruv MK-III Choppers to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Similarly, procurement of another 14 Air Bus twin engine EC725 tactical choppers is in the final stage of approval. Some of the choppers are likely to be based at Bhubaneswar in future.

Additional DG of Coast Guard Eastern Sea Board, ADG KC Pande and Commander Coast Guard Region (North East) Inspector General Kuldip Singh Sheoran will remain present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp