CG aircraft hangar to open today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director-General (DG) of Coast Guard Rajendra Singh will inaugurate the multi-mission maritime aircraft hangar at Coast Guard Air Enclave here on Friday.

Singh, who will be on a day's visit to the city, will make a review of the operations undertaken by the Coast Guard Air Enclave. His visit is expected to bolster coastal security in the State.

At present, the Coast Guard (CG) operates two Dornier aircraft from Bhubaneswar which are deployed extensively for EEZ patrolling, maritime surveillance, search and rescue and disaster management. The aircraft were recently deployed for air-dropping of food packets during the flash floods in Rayagada.

Recently, the Centre has approved a `32,000-crore plan to give more teeth to the Coast Guard which aims to improve its force level to 175 ships and 110 aircraft by 2022.

The air arm of the Coast Guard is set to get a major boost as orders have been placed for 16 indigenous Dhruv MK-III Choppers to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Similarly, procurement of another 14 Air Bus twin engine EC725 tactical choppers is in the final stage of approval. Some of the choppers are likely to be based at Bhubaneswar in future.

Additional DG of Coast Guard Eastern Sea Board, ADG KC Pande and Commander Coast Guard Region (North East) Inspector General Kuldip Singh Sheoran will remain present.