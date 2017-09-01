Home States Odisha

CPM blockade paralyses mineral movement in Koida

Protesting the deplorable condition of National Highway 520 and seven State Government roads, the CPM on Thursday launched an indefinite economic blockage, bringing mineral transportation in Koida Mining Circle of Sundargarh district to a halt.

Published: 01st September 2017 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2017 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:Protesting the deplorable condition of National Highway 520 and seven State Government roads, the CPM on Thursday launched an indefinite economic blockage, bringing mineral transportation in Koida Mining Circle of Sundargarh district to a halt.

The CPM members and its labour arm CITU, led by Bonai MLA Laxman Munda, staged protest at 10 points of the mineral-rich Koida block in the morning to prevent movement of mineral carrying goods trains and vehicles. All the railway sidings at Roxy, Renjda, Bimlagarh, Barsuan, Patasahi, Kalta and Koida have been paralysed.

Sources said eight mineral-laden goods trains continue to remain stranded at Bimlagarh, Patasahi, Roxy and Renjda railway sidings while above 5,000 trucks are stuck along roads throughout the block.
CPM MLA Munda said while NH 520 and other State roads in the block are in highly damaged condition, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Odisha Government continue to remain indifferent to the suffering of the people. Though several protests were staged in the last several years, no action has been taken in this regard, he said and added that the economic blockade would continue till the NHAI and Sundargarh district administration give assurance to construct and repair the roads in a time-bound manner.

Sundargarh district secretariat member of CPM Banamali Dhupal said the agitators would remain present at all the 10 agitation points at night too. Transportation of minerals from Koida has fully stopped with SAIL mines being the worst-hit, he said and added that though NHAI authorities have promised to float tender in September for Rengalbeda-Rajamunda stretch of the NH 520, the agitators want a written commitment.

Meanwhile, the NHAI started repair works at the highly damaged portions on NH 520 on Thursday in an attempt to soothe frayed nerves. After being unsuccessful to persuade the agitators, Bonai Sub-Collector Swadhadev Singh has called a meeting of NHAI authorities and mines owners on Friday to address the grievances of the agitators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp