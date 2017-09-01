CPM blockade paralyses mineral movement in Koida

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:Protesting the deplorable condition of National Highway 520 and seven State Government roads, the CPM on Thursday launched an indefinite economic blockage, bringing mineral transportation in Koida Mining Circle of Sundargarh district to a halt.

The CPM members and its labour arm CITU, led by Bonai MLA Laxman Munda, staged protest at 10 points of the mineral-rich Koida block in the morning to prevent movement of mineral carrying goods trains and vehicles. All the railway sidings at Roxy, Renjda, Bimlagarh, Barsuan, Patasahi, Kalta and Koida have been paralysed.

Sources said eight mineral-laden goods trains continue to remain stranded at Bimlagarh, Patasahi, Roxy and Renjda railway sidings while above 5,000 trucks are stuck along roads throughout the block.

CPM MLA Munda said while NH 520 and other State roads in the block are in highly damaged condition, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Odisha Government continue to remain indifferent to the suffering of the people. Though several protests were staged in the last several years, no action has been taken in this regard, he said and added that the economic blockade would continue till the NHAI and Sundargarh district administration give assurance to construct and repair the roads in a time-bound manner.

Sundargarh district secretariat member of CPM Banamali Dhupal said the agitators would remain present at all the 10 agitation points at night too. Transportation of minerals from Koida has fully stopped with SAIL mines being the worst-hit, he said and added that though NHAI authorities have promised to float tender in September for Rengalbeda-Rajamunda stretch of the NH 520, the agitators want a written commitment.

Meanwhile, the NHAI started repair works at the highly damaged portions on NH 520 on Thursday in an attempt to soothe frayed nerves. After being unsuccessful to persuade the agitators, Bonai Sub-Collector Swadhadev Singh has called a meeting of NHAI authorities and mines owners on Friday to address the grievances of the agitators.