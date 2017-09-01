Health Minister promises more funds for VIMSAR

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:Work on eight-storey super speciality building at VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, will begin after monsoon, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena. The Minister was on a two- day visit to Sambalpur.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Jena informed that tender for construction of the building has been finalised and `150 crore will be spent on the project. The building will house five new departments of Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Clinical Haematology, Plastic Surgery and Paediatric Surgery. This apart, five existing departments of Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery and Cardiology will be upgraded and shifted to the new building.

He informed that the building will have 180 general beds besides 60-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU). An amount of `2.55 crore has been sanctioned for Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at VIMSAR.

A drug de-addiction centre will come up at VIMSAR at an estimated cost of `8 crore and `70 crore would be spent in the current financial year for procurement of medical equipment. Another `15 crore has been sanctioned by the government for construction of a 300-bedded hostel for nurses of the premier health care centre of the region, Jena said.

He said a trauma care centre will be opened at Rairakhol Sub-Divisional Hospital in the district and five more 108 ambulances will be provided to the district. If required, bike ambulances will also be launched for the benefit of people residing in inaccessible areas of the district, he added.

During his visit, Jena inaugurated a 100-bedded hostel for the Senior Residents and a guest house. He also laid foundation stone for a Maternity and Child Health (MCH) building, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of `21 crore at VIMSAR.