BHUBANESWAR: If Mumbai came to a standstill following 330 mm rain on August 29, a mere 31 mm recorded in a span of an hour and a half turned the Capital City into a pool of woes on Friday evening.

Major roads were submerged triggering massive traffic jam while several low-lying areas experienced severe water-logging following the downpour. Submerged under knee-deep water, Janpath caused huge inconvenience to the commuters as the storm water failed to evacuate and vehicular traffic came to a standstill for half an hour.

The scenario at Vani Vihar, Jayadev Vihar and CRPF Square along the National Highway was equally pathetic. In all three points, commuters took shelter under the flyover blocking traffic movement while the flooded roads added to the woes.

There was no relief for commuters near Iskcon Temple where the road has emerged as the biggest problem for traffic movement with no solutions in sight for last several years. On Friday evening, it was no better.

For the residents of Acharya Vihar, it was yet another evening of horror as drain water entered the homes. Two days ago, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stone for the drainage system at an estimated cost of `6.1 crore. The project may take more than a year to complete as land belonging to an ashram and slums need to be acquired for the drainage system. For the residents, there is no relief in sight as yet.

Storm water also entered the residential areas located by the City Women’s College, Jagamara Road. Half-constructed sewerage systems by the Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board under the JICA project have compounded the misery of residents.

Open drainage channels, half constructed roads posed serious threat to the residents in Nayapalli, Jayadev Vihar, Bomikhal and Laxmi Sagar which reported serious water-logging. With power supply snapped in many areas of the city following the incessant rains, denizens had a difficult time.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, however, said there was no major problem faced except for a few parts of the city.Cap: Rain water enters into a platform of Bhubaneswar railway station on Friday | Express