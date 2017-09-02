Scholarships for two orphan girls

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two orphan girls, who passed the HSC examination with flying colours last year, were given `20,000 each towards meritorious scholarships under Biju Sishu Suraksha Yojana (BSSY) on Friday. Collector Yamini Sarangi gave away the scholarship assistance to Urmila Nayak of Sishu Ashram, Jagatsinghpur and Leeja Hembram of Lokanath Sikhya Ashram, Paradip. Both Urmila and Leeza are now students of Plus Two Arts in SVM College and Kujang College respectively.