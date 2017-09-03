BHUBANESWAR: With nearly 13,504 km of the sanctioned length of rural road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) still pending for completion, the Centre has requested the State Government to meet the annual target for the current fiscal.While advancing the PMGSY deadline from 2018-19 to 2021-22, the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) has fixed the annual target of 7,000 km of rural road construction under the flagship programme for the State for 2017-18. “The State has already completed 11,099 roads with a length of 41,424 km out of 14,881 roads (56,827 km length) with assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB). The balance 3,782 road projects have to be completed by March 2019,” official sources said.



As 490 road works are pending for more than four years, the MoRD has asked the State Government to ensure that these projects are completed by March 2018. Sources in the Rural Development department said 21 roads and one bridge work under PMGSY and 10 road projects out of remaining 742 road works of ADB will be dropped and this has been intimated to the Ministry.



Expressing concern over delay in awarding contract, the MoRD has requested the Government to complete the process from tendering to finalising contract within 45 to 70 days as stipulated in PMGSY guidelines. Besides, the State has been advised to submit utilisation certificate (UC) of 60 per cent expenditure to enable the Ministry to release the second instalment for the current fiscal.



As the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism

(LWE) Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) is a time bound programme, the Centre has advised the State to complete the remaining 618 road projects sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) by 2020.

The State is reported to have completed 577 roads (2,548 km road length) out of 1,195 roads (5,140 km length) sanctioned by the MoHA. The State has been asked to submit the plan of action month-wise, road-wise and stage-wise of incomplete road works.

In a recent communication to the State Government, the MoRD has advised to submit the balance detailed projects reports (DPRs) of unconnected habitations to the National Rural Road Development Agency (NRRDA) by September, 2017 and complete all works of PMGSY-I (new connectivity) before March 2019.On the road maintenance front, the State has spent only 25 per cent out of `74.16 crore required for maintenance upto July, 2017. The Ministry has asked the State to expedite the maintenance expenditure.