ROURKELA: The CPM, led by Bonai MLA Laxman Munda, on Friday called off its indefinite economic blockade in Koida Mining Circle of Sundargarh district after the administration assured to repair and construct highly damaged roads, including National Highway 520. On Thursday, members of CPM and its labour arm CITU had paralysed movement of mineral carrying vehicles on NH 520 and seven other roads of the State Government along with goods trains by staging blockades at 10 points of Koida block.



Sources said rattled by the agitation, the district administration, led by Bonai Sub-Collector Swadhadev Singh, appealed to the CPM leaders to call off the strike. Soon after, a meeting was held where National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities and mining houses, including the Raw Materials Division (RMD) of SAIL, were issued stern instruction to improve/construct different roads. Sundargarh district secretariat member of CPM Banamali Dhupal said it was agreed that the NHAI would float tender for upgradation of Rengalbeda-Rajamunda section of NH 520 at the earliest. Till the upgradation project kicks off, the NHAI would take care to keep the highly damaged NH stretch motorable, he said.



Senior CITU leader Pramod Samal said the administration agreed to construct three roads with funds from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), while mining houses, including SAIL, Jindal, Essels, Roongta, AMTC and OMC would construct the roads used by them for mineral transportation.

He said the administration also assured to approve the development projects under DMF as suggested by the Bonai MLA. Munda said they called off the agitation after the appeal from the district administration. But if the assurances will not be translated into action, the agitation would be intensified, he added.